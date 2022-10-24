At least 3 killed in St. Louis school shooting

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:26 PM PT – Monday, October 24, 2022

A high school shooting in Missouri has left at least three people, including the alleged gunman, dead.

The deadly incident occurred on Monday morning at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. A man armed with a long gun entered the school and opened fire.

Police announced that they responded to an “active shooting incident.” When they arrived, students and staff were fleeing the scene. Officers engaged in an exchange of fire which eventually killed the gunman.

Reportedly, the shooter killed a teenage girl and another woman. Eight others who were shot were taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet clarified the relationship of the gunman to the school.