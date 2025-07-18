At least 3 dead after explosion at L.A. Sheriff’s Department training facility

February 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:41 AM – Friday, July 18, 2025

Authorities are investigating a deadly explosion that occurred at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility, leaving at least three people dead.

The explosion occurred at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy, also known as the S.E.B. compound, at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Friday.

The explosion occurred near the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and the Arson/Explosive Detail, including the bomb squad. Sources have stated that the LAPD bomb squad was in the process of moving explosives when the incident occurred.

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a statement on X stating that she spoke with Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, regarding the “horrific incident.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

