At least 11 killed, 29 injured in terror attack at Bondi Beach Hanukkah event in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 14: Police enforce a cordon at Bondi Beach after a mass shooting on December 14, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Two gunmen dressed in black fired several shots at Sydney’s world-famous Bondi Beach, causing at least 10 fatalities and several more casualties, as New South Wales police said the toll was very likely to climb. (George Chan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:24 AM – Sunday, December 14, 2025

A terror attack carried out by two gunmen targeting a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia left at least 11 dead and 29 injured.

Over 1,000 people gathered at the popular Bondi Beach on Sunday to celebrate an organized holiday event called “Chanukah by the Sea,” described as the “perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community.”

“Bring your friends, bring the family, let’s fill Bondi with Joy and Light!” a poster for the event advertised, noting that the gathering featured “live entertainment, music, games and fun” for the whole family, including a petting zoo and a bubble station for children.

The New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) responded to the scene at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cell phone footage taken during the despicable mass shooting revealed that the two terrorists were able to open fire for over ten minutes.

Advertisement

One of the survivors in the attack claimed that the shooters were able to fire off rounds uncontested for twenty minutes despite police being nearby.

“Twenty minutes with four policemen there — nobody give fire back. Nothing, like they are froze,” the man stated. “Four policemen there didn’t give fire back. I don’t understand why.”

One of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram, a Muslim man of Pakistani origin, according to Australian media.

Video footage also captured the moment a bystander snuck up on one of the gunmen, disarming him before holding the terrorist at gunpoint.

“It’s the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen, a man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless others,” stated New South Wales State Premier Chris Minns.

“That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,” he continued. “Tonight saw strong acts of personal courage and bravery from individuals in our community, and I think it’s worth remembering that within all of this evil, in all of this sadness, there are still wonderful, brave Australians that are prepared to risk their lives to help a complete stranger.”

One of the terrorists was killed in the attack, and another is in custody. NSWPF Commissioner Mal Lanyon noted that police are investigating whether a “third offender” was involved in the shooting.

Improvised explosive devices were also recovered from one of the gunmen’s vehicles at Bondi Beach, according to authorities.

The attack is being described as the worst terror attack targeting Jews since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement in response to the attacks, proclaiming that the United States “strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration.”

“Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia,” Rubio added.

Police around the world have since increased their presence at public Hanukkah events in the wake of the shooting, including in New York, in which the New York Police Department announced the deployment of additional resources “out of an abundance of caution.”

London’s Metropolitan Police and police in Berlin have also announced the deployment of additional forces around Hanukkah events following the massacre at Bondi Beach.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!