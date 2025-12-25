Astronauts send Christmas greetings from space

In this photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, the International Space Station is seen from Atlantis as the orbiter undocks February 18, 2008 in space. Atlantis delivered the long awaited, $2 billion Columbus science lab addition built by the ESA to the space station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)

OAN’s Christian Flores

11:38 AM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station may be far from home but they still want to send a warm Christmas greeting to the people of earth.

“From all of us aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to all of you, we would like to wish you the happiest of holiday season, the happiest of Christmas. Merry Christmas and a happy, happy New Year.”

In the message, the astronauts of Expedition 74 said they are thinking of their family and friends and are sad they can’t be with them but are okay because they are with their space family.

The crew also got into the holiday spirit by decking out their home away from home with holiday cheer.

“So, as you can see, we’ve got a little bit of decoration here,” astronaut Chris Williams explained. “We’ve got a little tree, and we’ve also hung some boots by the airlock with cheer. So, you know, we get to make some new traditions here. And that’s something that’s really nice and special. And we’re really glad to be able to do.”

