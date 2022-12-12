Assange supporters rally outside U.K. embassy in NYC

Demonstrators hold a placards that say “Free Julian Assange” and “Hands Off Assange” at Piccadilly Circus on April 17, 2021 in London, England. Supporters of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, have spent this week protesting around the capital marking two years since he was removed from the Ecuadorean Embassy and sent to prison. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:16 PM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rallied outside of the British Embassy in New York. His supporters demanded an end to his prosecution and to let him go back home to Australia.

During the rally that occurred this past weekend, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters spoke out against the repressive globalist elite who erode the freedom of speech and push for wars around the world. Waters stressed that Assange’s prosecution violates freedom of the press and human rights.

“Without basic human rights, for all brothers and sisters all over the world, irrespective of their color, religion or nationality, we might as well all be alone,” Waters said. “That’s why we are standing shoulder to shoulder outside the British Embassy in New York City alongside our brother Julian Assange.”

Assange’s supporters said that they firmly oppose his pending extradition to the United States. They believe that the Biden administration must end his shameful persecution. Currently there is a resurgence of pressure on Biden to drop Assange’s drawn-out trial.

The Trump administration filed the initial charges against him in April 2019. The Department of Justice of the Biden administration is still pursuing them.

Assange is currently in London. He has been serving a prison sentence there since 2019.