Arkansas State Police release police sketch of ‘person of interest’ in murder of couple at Devil’s Den Park

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:43 PM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Arkansas State Police have released a sketch drawing of a person of interest in their search for the killer of a couple at Devil’s Den State Park. Their two young daughters, who were innocent bystanders at the time of the killings, were fortunately left unharmed.

On Monday, the department recently released a composite sketch depicting a man wearing a baseball hat. Police referred to the unidentified man as the “person of interest” in the case who was last seen in the park at the time of the murders.

Authorities described the suspect as a “White male with a medium build, who was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves who was also carrying a black backpack.”

Police noted that the suspect had been seen “driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan” – possibly a Mazda with tape covering the license plate. The vehicle may have also been traveling on State Route 170 or 220, they added.

According to authorities, Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, were found dead on Saturday afternoon on a walking trail in the park. Their young daughters, ages 9 and 7, who were with them on the hike, were left uninjured despite being in the vicinity of the killings. They are safe with family members.

Even though authorities have not shared details on a possible motive or how the couple was killed, state police released a statement with the sketch, saying the suspect “likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple.”

The family of the victims have released a statement, asking for privacy and for the public to share any information that could help with the investigation with authorities.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Kristen died heroes protecting their little girls and they deserve justice,” read a statement from the family provided to ABC News. “They will forever live on in all of our hearts.” “Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect,” read a statement from Arkansas State Police. “They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage.”

