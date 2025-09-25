Arkansas: Sisters launch GoFundMe after being arrested for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial

(L) Mugshot of Kerri Rollo, Benton County Sheriff’s Office / (R) Mugshot of Kaylee Rollo, Benton County Sheriff’s Office

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:09 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

Two sisters in Arkansas were detained after vandalizing a memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. They have since created a GoFundMe page, citing mounting legal costs and the loss of one sister’s job, which they seemingly attribute to the arrest.

Kerri and Kaylee Rollo, who are 23 and 22-years-old, were caught on camera vandalizing a makeshift memorial for Kirk at the steps of the Benton County Courthouse in Arkansas.

In the video capturing the incident, Kerri faces the camera, flashing two middle fingers as she rips down posters. “F*** Charlie Kirk! He lived as he died, promoting violence. Record all you want!” one sister shouts, while the other is seen kicking over candles and flowers left in Kirk’s memory.

They are both charged with first-degree criminal mischief, and Kaylee is also charged with obstruction of governmental operations, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff [Shawn] Holloway takes acts of vandalism, particularly those directed toward community memorials, very seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement regarding the incident. Advertisement

Following the arrest, Kaylee created a GoFundMe page titled “FIGHT AGAINST F4CISM – Help Pay For Our Legal Fees” to allegedly raise money for their legal costs and her job loss.

“After the recent events Charlie Kirk’s death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country. UPDATE: MY SIBLING AND I WERE ARRESTED FOR THIS PROTEST. WE HAVE BEEN THREATENED, DOXXED, HARASSED, AND FIRED. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING FOR LEGAL COUNSEL AND COURT FEES,” the GoFundMe states.

Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger explained the county’s position on the sisters’ First Amendment rights.

“Everyone has a right to be able to express their freedom of expression. But what the issue is, is when you trample on someone’s memorial—the human act of grieving,” Bollinger said in a statement. “You’re not just trampling on their freedom of expression; you’re trampling on the memory of a person. You’re trampling on our Benton County values.”

As of Thursday morning, the two girls have raised over $20,000 of their $22,000 goal, with over 700 donations.

One donor by the handle “Antifa Supersoldier,” who had Kirk’s face as their profile picture, contributed $25, commenting: “You did a good thing. The only way to beat fascism is by mocking them mercilessly. These christofascist hypocrites in the comments are proof of that. Don’t take a single miserable word of theirs seriously. Conservatives are all bottom-feeding, fascist scum who would gladly see us all dead, and Charlie Kirk was no exception to that. Don’t ever give him a single blessed jot of pity.”

According to reports, a judge has set Kerri’s bond at $15,000 and Kaylee’s bond at $7,500. Kerri has requested a public defender, and Kaylee retained her own attorney.

