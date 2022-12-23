Arizona judge denies Republican AG candidate election challenge

Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamedeh speaks during a Republican election night gathering at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:14 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

A judge has dismissed Republican Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit challenging the results of the election for Attorney General on Friday.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen denied Hamadeh’s request to throw out the Attorney General election results, saying that they had not proved their case and “there hasn’t been proof there’s been mistakes made.”

“I think the bottom line is for the ballots we’ve been able to present given the time, the compressed time frame, I think they clearly show in favor of what Mr. Hamadeh alleged in our complaint. If you extrapolate the numbers, they’re not going to get us to the 511 votes if you take the sample we have. We concede that,” Timothy LaSota, Hamadeh’s attorney said.

The Republican candidate took to Twitter and said that his team of three people was given six hours to conduct a full recount with 2.5 million ballots needing to be counted.

He went on to say that before deciding on what the next steps will be, his team will await the results of the recount.