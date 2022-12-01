Ariz. to certify election results after court ruling ordering Cochise County to certify results

Democratic Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at a victory rally, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Phoenix. An Arizona judge on Thursday, Dec. 1, ordered Cochise County officials to certify the midterm election results by the end of the day. (AP Photo/Matt York)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:40 PM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced that the state will certify the 2022 midterm election results next week. This announcement comes after a judge ordered Cochise County to certify its count.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hobbs said the state’s certification will proceed as scheduled on Monday.

At a hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley issued an order from the bench for the County’s Board of Supervisors to convene and declare the results after they failed to meet the deadline earlier this week. Officials from the Republican controlled County are reportedly going to comply with the court order.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the primary election results by a 2-0 vote. Democratic Chairman, Ann English, and Republican Vice-Chairman Peggy Judd approved the vote while Republican Supervisor Tom Crosby was absent.