Ariz. GOP calls on RNC Chair McDaniel to resign

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:11 PM PT – Friday, December 9, 2022

The Republican Party of Arizona has officially called for RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down.

The organization’s executive committee passed a unanimous resolution on Thursday urging McDaniel to resign. The committee called on the RNC to elect new leadership in 2023. According to the resolution, McDaniel had publicly told members of the RNC that she would not seek another term.

This comes after the Republican Party’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections, that ended with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) winning over Herschel Walker (R-Ga.) in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. Warnock’s victory gave Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

McDaniel is also currently facing challenges from the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well from Conservative Attorney Harmeet Dhillon. Both are critical of her and have officially put in their bids for the position.

Lindell had previously stated that McDaniel should step down as RNC Chair woman or she will be “Leaving the country to be run by the Uni-Party and the Democrats.”

However, McDaniel appears to be on track for re-election after having secured the endorsements of 101 RNC members who will vote in January.