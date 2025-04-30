Argentina: Milei Releases Over 1,850 Files On Nazi Leaders In Argentina

President of Argentina Javier Milei (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:37 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Argentinian President Javier Milei has released unseen documentation of Nazi criminals in Argentina to the general public.

Advertisement

On Monday, Milei declassified over 1,850 official documents detailing the arrival of Nazi German officials to Argentina and their actions in the nation following World War II.

The files, which are freely available on an Argentine government website, contain documentation detailing the actions of Josef Mengele, the German Schutzstaffel (SS) officer known as the “Angel of Death,” who took part in extremely cruel, inhumane medical experiments on Jews imprisoned at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The Argentine government stated that the declassified papers were obtained through investigations conducted between the 1950s and 1980s by the Federal Police’s Foreign Affairs Directorate, the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), and the National Gendarmerie.

The nearly 1,850 documents are divided into seven distinct categories.

According to the Buenos Aires Herald, Milei ordered the documents to be declassified in March in response to a request from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization based in the United States.

Milei also received a letter from Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, and a copy was forwarded to President Donald Trump as well.

The letter asked the Argentinian president for “assistance and support with the Committee’s ongoing investigation into previously undisclosed and unknown Nazi assets at Credit Suisse and its predecessor banks.”

“President Milei gave the instruction to release all documentation [on Nazis who fled to Argentina after World War II] that exists in any State agency, because there is no reason to continue safeguarding that information,” Argentine Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!