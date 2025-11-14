Apple unveils ‘Digital ID,’ allowing users to upload passport info onto iPhone wallet

The shadow of a man is cast on the wall of an Apple store as he uses his mobile phone in Beijing on August 26, 2019. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:53 PM – Friday, November 14, 2025

Apple has officially rolled out its “Digital ID” feature, allowing iPhone users to upload passport information directly to the digital wallet.

Apple announced and began rolling out the feature on Wednesday, which enables iPhone users to create a digital ID in Apple Wallet by scanning the photo page and chip of a valid, unexpired U.S. passport, along with a selfie for verification.

The feature is currently specific to the United States, allowing U.S. residents with a valid U.S. passport to add it to Apple Wallet for domestic identity verification at TSA checkpoints in over 250 U.S. airports.

However, it cannot be used for international travel or border crossings, and there’s no support yet for passports from other countries. Additionally, the Digital ID will not serve as a replacement for a physical passport.

The Digital ID can be added through the iPhone Wallet app by scanning your passport’s photo, and once added, can be activated the same way as making a purchase through Apple Pay. This builds on the existing support for state-issued driver’s licenses in the Wallet and is initially available in beta for use at checkpoints.

Advertisement

“With the launch of Digital ID, we’re excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity — all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch,” stated Apple Pay and Apple Wallet vice president Jennifer Bailey.

The company also noted that the Digital ID will allow domestic air travelers to present identification even if they don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license yet. The feature is being sold as a new form of “convenience,” although some social media users have expressed reservations about the convergence of identification onto a digital hub.

BitChute founder Ray Vahey issued concerns in an X post after the feature was announced, arguing that the Digital ID “isn’t just about convenience.”

“It’s part of a global push toward mandatory digital identity systems. EU, UK, Australia & Canada are all implementing similar frameworks. The pattern is clear: everyday activities, traveling, browsing websites, accessing apps, are being transformed into checkpoints requiring digital credentials issued by centralized authorities,” he wrote. “When identity verification becomes the gateway to participation in society, we need to ask: Who controls access? What happens when you’re locked out? Digital ID systems may promise security, but they create infrastructure for unprecedented surveillance and control. Once built, these systems rarely stay limited to their original purpose. We should be very cautious about sleepwalking into a future where basic freedoms depend on showing your digital credentials,” Vahey added.

To set it up:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Tap the “+” button in the top right.

Select “Driver’s License or ID Cards,” then “Digital ID.”

Follow the prompts to scan your passport and complete biometric verification.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!