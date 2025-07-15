Apple announces $500M investment in only rare earth mine currently operating in U.S.: ‘A huge win for the president’

(R) U.S. President Donald Trump gestures. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) / (Background) This photo shows a general view of an Apple store in the Huangpu district in Shanghai, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

1:47 PM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Apple is seemingly aligning with President Donald Trump in a strategic initiative to secure domestic rare earth mineral resources — as the company is reportedly poised to announce a $500 million investment in the United States’ only active rare earth mine.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, Apple intends to invest the funds in MP Materials, a Las Vegas-based company specializing in rare earth mining.

Meanwhile, the White House has hailed the forthcoming deal as a “huge win” for the Trump administration, underscoring its commitment to strengthening U.S. supply chain independence in critical minerals.

“This is a huge win for the president, who has the foresight to make this issue a priority,” a senior White House official told Fox News. “Apple deserves a lot of credit for stepping up. It’s good for the country, good for American workers, and it’ll prove to be good business, too.” “Other companies should take notice,” the White House official continued.

The agreement also encompasses the construction of a cutting-edge recycling facility in Mountain Pass, California, which will reportedly extract and repurpose materials from end-of-life electronics for use in future Apple products.

In addition, sources told Fox News that Apple and MP Materials intend to establish a magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The magnets produced there will be integrated not only into Apple’s devices, but also into a broad range of electronic products worldwide. This initiative aligns with Apple’s previously announced plans to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in Texas.

The agreement, highlighted by Apple’s commitment to procure American-made rare earth magnets from MP Materials’ forthcoming Texas facility, comes just days after the U.S. Department of Defense announced a $400 million investment in the mining company.

MP Materials described the government’s stake as a “transformational public-private partnership,” emphasizing that the initiative aims to accelerate the development of a fully integrated domestic rare earth magnet supply chain and diminish reliance on foreign sources.

The Apple-MP Materials partnership also follows a key diplomatic breakthrough between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which the two leaders agreed to resume trade in critical minerals. This move came after an earlier suspension of shipments in response to escalating tariffs on China and other nations.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is currently responsible for approximately 60 percent of global critical mineral production and controls up to 90 percent of the processing capacity. In response, President Trump has prioritized the revitalization of domestic rare earth mining and the strengthening of U.S.-based supply chains as key components of his national security strategy.

