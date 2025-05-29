Appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:03 PM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit announced that they would grant the Trump administration’s request for an immediate administrative stay “to the extent that the judgments and the permanent injunctions entered by the Court of International Trade in these cases are temporarily stayed.”

The Trump administration had previously told the court that it would be seeking “emergency relief from the Supreme Court if the tariff policy was not put on pause as soon as Friday.”

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court must put an end to this,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday afternoon. “These judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage.” “We are living under a judicial tyranny,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wrote Thursday morning in response to the ruling, escalating his initial claim that “the judicial coup is out of control.”

On Wednesday night, the appeals court said the judgment issued by the Court of International Trade is “temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!