AP Report: DOJ probing allegations of fraud within BLM movement

6:40 PM – Thursday, October 30, 2025

The Department of Justice has launched a federal investigation into whether top leaders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) defrauded donors who contributed more than $90 million during the nationwide racial justice protests of 2020, according to a new AP News report.

The federal probe initially began under the Biden administration, though it has continued into the second Trump term. It is being overseen by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, focuses on the national organization’s handling of the massive influx of donations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Investigators are examining which funds were misused for personal gain and whether donors were misled about how their money would be spent.

Subpoenas have been issued to foundation leaders, and at least one search warrant has been executed in recent weeks, sources added. However, no criminal charges have been filed yet and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tax filings show the BLMGNF ended its 2021 fiscal year with approximately $42 million in assets. By 2024, assets stood at $28 million, with revenue dropping sharply from its 2020 peak to $6.8 million.

Among the most controversial expenditures was the $6 million purchase of a luxury Los Angeles compound in 2022. The property, complete with a six-bedroom home, pool, and guest house, was described by the foundation as a “Black Joy House” intended for use by Black artists, activists, and content creators.

Patrisse Cullors, 42, a co-founder of BLM who served as executive director until her resignation in May 2021, has also faced intense scrutiny over her personal real estate holdings. Public records show that Cullors acquired four homes worth a combined $3.2 million, including properties in Los Angeles and Georgia.

Cullors has denied wrongdoing, attributing criticism to “right-wing attacks” and stating that her departure was unrelated to financial controversies.

Tax documents also reveal millions paid to consulting firms linked to BLM insiders, along with substantial executive compensation.

While local BLM chapters have faced separate fraud convictions — including a Georgia activist sentenced to 42 months in prison for misusing $450,000 in donations — those cases are unrelated to the national foundation.

Legal experts say federal fraud investigations of this scale can take years to resolve. Potential charges could include wire fraud, mail fraud, or conspiracy — all carrying significant prison time if proven.

For now, the BLMGNF continues to operate, though at a fraction of its 2020 financial peak. Its latest IRS Form 990 is expected to provide further insight into spending patterns.

