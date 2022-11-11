AP calls Arizona’s Senate race for incumbent Mark Kelly

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., addresses supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

November 11, 2022

According to AP News, Mark Kelly has won Arizona’s Senate seat.

Incumbent Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) faced off against Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters (R- Ariz.) in Arizona’s Senate race.

Kelly has been serving in Arizona’s Senate since 2020. While on the campaign trail, Kelly has pledged to fix Arizona’s economy, cut taxes and to lower costs. Prior to having a career in Congress, he was an astronaut and he served in the U.S. Navy.

The Democrat is pro-abortion, a view his counterpart doesn’t support.

According to Masters’ campaign website, he said “Democrats in power have failed us.” He added that Mark Kelly is Joe Biden’s “sidekick.” Masters has also said that Kelly has helped Democrats contribute to the ongoing inflation and has made America “dangerous and unaffordable.”

Masters’ said he hopes to make Arizona safe, prosperous and free by ending illegal immigration, cracking down on crime and by boosting national defense.

The Associated Press called the race in Kelly’s favor on Friday night. Masters has yet to comment on the results.