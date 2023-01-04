AOC’s proposal draws fire

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a press conference with Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) about their new bill called the EV Freedom Act on Capitol Hill on February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:12 PM PT – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who turned Republican, fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez over her “coalition government” proposal.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not have the support to become Speaker of the House.

“I believe that a lot of the opposition to him is very personal. I believe his leadership style is incompatible with a lot of Republican members and certainly the Democratic Caucus.” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The New Yorker then proposed the idea of a coalition government in order to get McCarthy the support he needs.

“So the question is, is there anyone in their caucus that can build that consensus? If there isn’t, McCarthy’s team may have to come to the Democratic Party? And, if that’s the case, then what would that even look like. It’s rather unprecedented? Could it result in a potential coalition government?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) ridiculed the idea, and said that the Republicans were elected so save America and they need to deliver on that promise.

“Republicans need to pick a Speaker and we will, but it will absolutely not be a Democrat,” Van Drew said on Wednesday. “The American people elected Republicans to the majority of the House to save the America we know and love, so we must deliver on all the promises we made.”

“If Democrats want a coalition government, then they should have won the majority.” He went on to say, further criticizing the proposal.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) also spoke against AOC’s idea.

“We’ve got big plans for this Congress, and they don’t involve any woke agendas,” he said.

McCarthy is currently facing stiff opposition from within his own party in the House led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).