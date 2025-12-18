AOC says she would ‘stomp’ Vance in 2028 presidential race

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

9:33 AM – Thursday, December 18, 2025

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fueled speculation about a potential presidential run in 2028, stating that she would “stomp” Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical presidential matchup.

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a poll released Tuesday from The Argument/Verasight, which asked voters who they would potentially vote for if the 2028 presidential race were between Ocasio-Cortez and Vance.

The poll gave Ocasio-Cortez a slight edge in the matchup, leading 51% to Vance’s 49%, prompting her to highlight the result in an X post, writing: “Bloop!”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s apparent lead, the result was within the poll’s margin of error, essentially finding the two candidates to be tied.

Ocasio-Cortez was asked by a reporter about the poll, to which she responded, proclaiming that she would “stomp him.”

“Listen, these polls like three years out are, you know, they are what they are. But let the record show I will stomp him. I will stomp him,” she told a reporter.

Although Ocasio-Cortez is the frontrunner to become the next Democrat presidential candidate among young Democrats, according to The Yale Youth Poll, the young congresswoman is still trailing behind more established Democrat figures, factoring in the older base.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) represent potential challengers Ocasio-Cortez may need to beat in the primaries should she ultimately decide to run for president.

On the GOP side, Vance appears to be the successor to President Donald Trump, especially after Secretary of State Marco Rubio deferred the decision to the vice president on Tuesday, stating, “If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him.”

President Trump also previously suggested a Vance-Rubio duo in 2028, arguing that together they would be “unstoppable.”

“We have JD, obviously — the vice president is great. Marco’s great. I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. If they formed a group, it would be unstoppable,” Trump stated in October.

