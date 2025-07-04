AOC mourns passage of the Big Beautiful Bill: ‘one of the saddest days in modern American history’

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 10: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes a tear during a House Oversight and Reform subcommittee (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:53 AM – Friday, July 4, 2025

Democrats have begun expressing outrage over the passing of President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” after every single Democrat voted against its passage.

Democrats have attacked the bill for imposing cuts to Medicaid, despite GOP leaders arguing that the bill’s new requirements for Medicaid and stricter ACA enrollment are meant to root out “waste, fraud, and abuse in government programs to preserve and protect them for those who rely most on them.”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) spoke to reporters after the bill’s passage on Thursday, stating that “this is one of the saddest days in modern American history.”

“People are going to go hungry, people are going to get sick on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever seen and all of it is just to finance tax cuts for billionaires and the wealthiest corporations who don’t even need it,” she stated.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen – I don’t think we have ever seen or are prepared for how catastrophic this is set to be for a lot of people,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Ocasio-Cortez also expressed worry over the increase in funding for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which received around $74 billion following the legislation’s passage.

“I don’t think anyone is prepared for what they just did with Ice,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making Ice bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, [the] DEA and others combined. It is setting up to make what’s happening now look like child’s play.”

“People are going to die. Livelihoods gone. All to feed a corrupt kleptocracy. I see every day up close how different it is from the first time around. There are no guardrails. A disaster. I’m sorry we have to live through this,” she added.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of the bill on Thursday in front of a crowd in Iowa to kick off the year-long celebration of America’s 250th anniversary leading up to July 4, 2026.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill will deliver the strongest border on earth, the strongest economy on earth, the strongest military on earth and ensure the United States of America will remain the strongest anywhere on this beautiful planet of ours,” Trump announced in front of a cheering crowd.

“165 days into the Trump administration, America is on a winning streak like, frankly, nobody has ever seen before,” he added. “Just as I promised, we’re making the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, and delivering no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security.”

Along with the permanent extension of the 2017 Trump tax cuts and the no taps on tips or overtime, the bill also provides funding to secure the border, invests in the modernization of air traffic control, raises child tax credits, and provides tax relief for seniors, among others.

