AOC calls for Trump’s Impeachment 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:25 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment following the U.S. completing successful airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) released a statement calling Trump’s move a “grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” the lawmaker added in a publication on X. Advertisement

Trump addressed the nation, saying that U.S. strikes in Iran were a “spectacular military success.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said in his first public remarks since the strikes were carried out.

The president went on to warn Iran that if peace was not met, future worse attacks would be coming.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in a Saturday night address to the nation. “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump warned that the U.S. could “go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” which he said could be done “in a matter of minutes.”

