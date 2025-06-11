Anti-ICE protests scheduled across the nation on Trump’s birthday: ‘These are paid troublemakers’

(RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:42 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Nationwide protests have been reportedly scheduled for June 14th, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s birthday, in response to his administration’s policies targeting illegal immigration.

The nearly 1,500 organized protests across the nation, labeled as the “No Kings National Day of Mobilizations,” dubbed simply as “No Kings” by its organizers, were planned for the same day as President Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., and his birthday on Saturday.

“On June 14–Flag Day–Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else,” the organizing group wrote on their website. Advertisement

“Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption,” the statement continued.

The announcement of an organization nationwide protest follows after violent riots erupted in Los Angeles, leading President Donald Trump to federalize the state’s National Guard — despite California Governor Gavin Newsom’s objection.

The riots stemmed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the Los Angeles area, which devolved into rioters throwing rocks and bricks at police officers, lighting cars on fire, and looting stores.

Meanwhile, President Trump has suggested that a portion of the rioters are “paid insurrectionists.”

“I could tell you there are certain areas of Los Angeles that you could have called it an insurrection. It was terrible, but these are paid insurrectionists. These are paid troublemakers,” Trump stated. “The bad sick people that do what they do, but there are paid people in many cases, not in all cases, but in many cases.”

Protest and riots in several cities have been planned including: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Seattle, Denver, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, New York, and Boston.

Hundreds of people have already been detained in Los Angeles and New York after a number of protests turned into riots — clashing with law enforcement groups. Recent video footage showcased the NYPD making numerous arrests in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday after Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) vowed that the city would not tolerate any forms of violence.

