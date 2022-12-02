Anti-fentanyl vaccine created at Univ. of Houston

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chemist checks confiscated powder containing fentanyl at the DEA Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:56 PM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

The University of Houston has developed a vaccine to combat the fentanyl crisis across the country.

This groundbreaking innovation was created by researchers at the university.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) took a tour of the university’s fentanyl vaccine lab to get an up close and personal look.

According to Doctor Colin Haile, a developer of the immunization with the university, when the vaccine is approved for use, the body will develop antibodies against fentanyl. These antibodies will bind to the fentanyl and prevent it from getting into the brain where it could trigger an opioid overdose and eliminate it from the body via someone’s kidneys.

“You get our vaccine, you develop antibodies against fentanyl,” he explained. “These antibodies bind to fentanyl, if it is consumed, and prevent it from getting into the brain, where it may trigger excentres or trigger the respiratory depression and opioid overdose death. We feel that this, in combinations with present treatments, will be a game changer.”

During a roundtable discussion, Abbott said he wants to create laws that will make fentanyl considered a poison and a more serious crime. Furthermore, the governor went on to say that fentanyl is one of the deadliest problems across the nation for Americans.

According to the CDC’s latest report this month, there have been more than 75,000 Americans who have died in 2022 by fentanyl.

“In the past year, about 1,400 Texans lost their lives because of fentanyl,” Abbott said. “At least one person loses their life a day because of fentanyl.”

Doctor Haile went on to say the best candidates for this game changing shot are people who are susceptible to relapsing after drug abuse or those who may come in contact with it by accident. The developers also believe this life changing immunization will benefit people and animals used by law enforcement agencies.

The vaccine is waiting for final approval. One it is approved it can be used to help people overcome the crisis in America.