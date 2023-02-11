Another high-altitude object spotted

OAN Roy Francis
1:44 PM PT – Saturday, February 11, 2023
Officials at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have detected another unidentified object.
NORAD, which is tasked with protecting the airspace of North America, has detected a flying object at a high latitude above northern Canada.
Military planes were dispatched to the area. It is unknown If the object is another spy balloon, and also unclear if the fighter aircrafts will shoot down the object.
This comes a day after an object was shot down over Alaska, and a week after the spy balloon was shot down over the Atlantic after it had flown across the United States.