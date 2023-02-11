Another high-altitude object spotted

General Glen VanHerck, Commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, arrives for a closed-door briefing for Senators about the Chinese spy balloon at the U.S. Capitol February 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Military and administration officials are briefing both houses of Congress today about the U.S. response to China’s use of a spy balloon in American airspace. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

1:44 PM PT – Saturday, February 11, 2023

Officials at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have detected another unidentified object.

NORAD, which is tasked with protecting the airspace of North America, has detected a flying object at a high latitude above northern Canada.

Military planes were dispatched to the area. It is unknown If the object is another spy balloon, and also unclear if the fighter aircrafts will shoot down the object.

This comes a day after an object was shot down over Alaska, and a week after the spy balloon was shot down over the Atlantic after it had flown across the United States.