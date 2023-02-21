Another CNN anchor under fire

Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

10:43 AM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

CNN anchor Don Lemon is under fire after making sexist comments on air. As a result, he will undergo formal training before returning to the network on Wednesday.

Last week, Lemon referred to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as not being in her prime. His comment came after Haley proposed that presidential candidates over the age of 75 should be required to take a competency exam.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

His co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins immediately pushed back on his comments.

Chris Licht, CNN’s chief executive referred to Lemon’s comments as “unacceptable.” He said that the talk show host’s words were “unfair to his co-hosts.”

Haley addressed the situation on Twitter.