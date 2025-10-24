Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas returns home in time for 13th birthday after 2 months of recovery

(Background) Tom Forchas, Amy Forchas, Dr. Walt Galicich, Sophia Forchas, and Anthony Forchas; Hennepin Healthcare via Facebook. (L) Portrait of Sophian Forchas, (Photo via: GoFundMe)

12:20 PM – Friday, October 24, 2025

Nearly two months after the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis, the final hospitalized survivor, 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, has finally been released from the hospital — a hopeful milestone in the community’s long road to healing.

On August 27th, a gunman fired rounds through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was Annunciation Catholic School’s first week back in school, and the Pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade students were attending morning Mass at the time.

Tragically, two students died at the scene: 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. Fifteen children were also injured during the attack, according to authorities, along with three adults.

The final hospitalized survivor, Sophia Forchas, 12, had been shot in the left temporal lobe, leaving her in critical condition. The left temporal lobe is a region of the brain located in the lower portion of the cerebrum, on the left side of the head.

In a September statement, the family had recalled how doctors initially told them their child was on the brink of death when she arrived at the hospital, needing extensive surgery. 12-year-old Forchas needed part of her skull removed to relieve pressure from the brain swelling, she was put under a medically induced coma, and in addition to the bullet still lodged in her brain, she suffered a stroke due to her injuries, according to her neurosurgeon, Dr. Walt Galicich.

Nonetheless, in the following weeks, the Forchas family began to see signs of hope in Sophia’s recovery and requested the hospital issue a statement on their behalf, expressing gratitude for the community’s prayers. Forchas’ doctors also informed her parents last month that she would be to transitioning from acute care at HCMC to an inpatient rehabilitation program — an indication of significant progress.

“Your prayers have been powerful. Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle. Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ,” the family stated in September. Hennepin County Medical Center posted photos of her trip on Facebook with the caption: “Today, Sophia stopped by to visit us on her way HOME after a month of rehab at Gillette Children’s. She was escorted by Minneapolis Police Department and our colleagues at Hennepin EMS. She has inspired so many of us and this day is truly a reason to celebrate #SophiaStrong!”

On Thursday morning, a white limousine arrived at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul to pick up the shooting survivor, who had been recovering there. The limo made a heartfelt stop at Hennepin Healthcare, where dozens of doctors and nurses warmly welcomed her, standing beneath a vibrant banner proclaiming “SOPHIA STRONG.”

During the visit, Sophia joyfully reunited with Ozzie, a therapy dog who had comforted her throughout her nearly two-month hospital stay. In a touching moment, her care team also serenaded her with a “Happy Birthday” song in anticipation of her 13th birthday this weekend. Forchas was born on October 25, 2012, which means she will turn 13 on Saturday, October 25th.

“It’s only been two months or so since this terrible event,” said Dr. Galicich. “And to see her walking around wanting to go home and go back to school is pretty amazing.”

Forchas then took a pit stop at the school and church where the heinous incident occurred, seeking the familiar comfort of her classmates and friends. Despite the successful healing so far, grappling with the enduring effects of her traumatic brain injuries, she still faces a prolonged path to recovery.

Over $1.1 million has been raised for Forchas and her family via GoFundMe. Tom and Amy Forchas, the 12-year-old girl’s parents, made a statement on the fundraising website with an update on Thursday.

“Sophia’s healing journey continues with outpatient therapy and the road to full recovery remains long. Yet, our hearts are filled with indescribable joy as we witness her speech improving daily, her personality shining through once more, and her ability to walk, swim, and even dribble a basketball,” they said. “Each step she takes is a living testament to the boundless grace of God and the miraculous power of prayer.”

On the day of the tragic shooting, Forchas’ younger brother, Anthony, was by her side but fortunately escaped unharmed. Several other injured children were also swiftly transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where, coincidentally, Forchas’ mother is employed. Amy learned of the devastating incident at her children’s school only after the wounded kids began arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey shouted out the young survivor on Thursday on X, writing: “Welcome home, Sophia. Minneapolis loves you.”

