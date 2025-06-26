Anna Wintour steps down as Vogue U.S. editor-in-chief after 37 years

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

2:40 PM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

Anna Wintour has announced she will be stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue’s U.S. edition after 37 years.

On Thursday, a company spokesperson said that 75-year-old Wintour is seeking a new “head of editorial content” for American Vogue.

Wintour will continue to serve as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director, with the new U.S. role reporting directly to her.

Wintour said that she will continue “paying very close attention to the fashion industry and to the creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball, and charting the course of future Vogue Worlds, and any other original fearless ideas we may come up with.”

The addition of the U.S. Vogue’s editorial role will give Wintour more time to focus on global markets, the source added.

“I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOC for U.S. Vogue,” Wintour told Vogue staff.

