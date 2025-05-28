Andrew and Tristan Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in the UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:30 AM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been charged by UK prosecutors with rape and human trafficking.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges and said a European arrest warrant was issued for the two last year.

Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the brothers to the U.K.

Advertisement

Andrew, 38, is currently facing charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan, 36, is facing charges of rape, human trafficking, and actual bodily harm in connection with one lady.

The Tate brothers, who are dual residents of the United States and the United Kingdom, were detained in Romania in late 2022 and formally charged last year with participating in a criminal network that recruited women to Romania and allegedly sexually exploited them.

The brothers have refuted all of the claims made against them and Andrew has claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!