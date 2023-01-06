An A.I. Attorney

A robot from the Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems (AIIS) laboratory of Italy’s National Interuniversity Consortium for Computer Science (CINI) is displayed at the 7th edition of the Maker Faire 2019.(Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Friday, January 6, 2023

For the first time in history, a program is set to defend a human in court with the help of artificial intelligence.

The software is set to challenge a speeding ticket in an actual court setting. The company said that if the AI’s advice is not helpful to the client, that they will pay the speeding ticket on behalf of the individual.

The case in question will take place in February, but no names or locations have been released.

The world’s first robot lawyer will run on the defendant’s phone. Reports say that the defendant will run the AI through an app called “DoNotPay.” The program will listen to court arguments in real life and then advise the defendant on what to say through an earpiece.

DoNotPay was founded in California in 2015 by Stanford University Computer Scientist Joshua Browder. The app was launched as a chatbot who’s purpose is to provide legal advice to people dealing with fines, late fees, and mainly parking tickets.

The consumers who wish to contest their tickets, request a refund, or block spam calls, would sign up for DoNotPay with an annual subscription of $36 per year.

Once the customer has signed up, they would input the information that was needed with any specifics regarding their issue. DoNotPay would process the information and turn it into a legal document, either as an email or a formal notarized court petition.

London-based lawyer Sally Hobson had recently used a different AI developed by Luminance, in the case of Rikki Neave’s murder. The lawyer had used an AI to quickly analyze over 10,000 legal documents. The software had finished the task four weeks faster than possible by humans.

Browder’s company pivoted to AI in 2020 as more technology became available. Since its launch, the app has become popular in the United States and United Kingdom. Users utilize the software to write letters for insurance claims, complaint letters directed to businesses, and even applying for tourist visas.