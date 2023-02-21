America’s ‘Dirtiest’ Cities Run By Democratic Mayors

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A recent study by LawnStarter ranked 152 of America’s dirtiest cities, with Houston Texas at number one. Five of the top dirtiest cities are led by Democratic governors.

The 2023 study listed Houston, led by Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner, as America’s number one “dirtiest” city. The study considered four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston is ranked third in the nation on pollution, fourth on poor living conditions, 12th on infrastructure and 34th on consumer satisfaction.

Lawnstarter listed the remaining 4 cities on the dirty list as Newark New Jersey (Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka), San Bernadino California (Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran), Detroit Michigan (Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan), and Jersey City New Jersey (Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop).

Critics have claimed that many of these cities these have “woke policies” regarding poor pollution and construction ordinances.

Republican Mayor Robert Dyer has the distinction leading America’s cleanest city. Virginia Beach Florida has held this distinction for 2 years in a row.