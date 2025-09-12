Americans rally behind Charlie Kirk’s family, raising millions through fundraisers

Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 12, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:16 PM – Friday, September 12, 2025

Following Wednesday’s assassination, Americans nationwide have donated millions through online fundraisers to support the family of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Supporters of Kirk throughout the country have raised over $3 million in donations on both GoFundMe and GiveSendGo — underscoring the significant impact he had.

Students at Utah Valley University, along with members of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, helped spearhead fundraising campaigns to support Kirk’s family.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson launched another fundraiser as well, with a $5 million goal. He has raised at least $2.9 million so far.

“Within hours of Charlie’s tragic death, friends and supporters had set up a campaign,” stated GiveSendGo co-founder and co-CEO Heather Wilson. “The fact that it took off so quickly shows just how deeply his life impacted people and how urgent the desire was to support his family.” “When people feel powerless in the face of tragedy, giving becomes a tangible way to express love, solidarity and care,” she continued. “We also have a prayer button right next to the give button. People who can’t give financially are still able to share hope, encouragement and prayer with the family, and that outpouring has been just as, if not more, moving than the dollars raised. It is exactly what Charlie stood for — a relationship with Jesus.”

Additionally, another GoFundMe spokesperson shared their condolences for Kirk’s family, stating, “Our hearts go out to the Kirk family and everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

“At GoFundMe, being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority. Our team is swiftly reviewing each fundraiser related to this horrific shooting to ensure they are verified and that funds are safely delivered to the intended beneficiaries,” the statement concluded.

Vigils were held by Turning Point USA chapters at colleges across the nation on Wednesday night in honor of Kirk — bringing hundreds of supporters together to honor his memory.

Hundreds gathered for a Wednesday candlelight vigil on the campus of Texas A&M as well, including Democrats who gathered to denounce political violence.

“Five months ago, I was here debating Charlie Kirk himself, and now I’m here speaking at a vigil for him,” one of the speakers stated. “I was truly blessed to have the opportunity to debate such a man. I bring this up to highlight that this is something that should affect everyone, not just one political party. Whether you support Charlie Kirk or not, at the end of the day, he leaves behind a family and friends that we send our prayers to.”

The event featured a group prayer and live worship music.

Tonight, Erika Kirk, the widow of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder, is also set to deliver her first public remarks since her husband was assassinated.

Watch her entire address on OAN Live on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 8:15PM EST / 5:15 PM Local Arizona time (MST).

