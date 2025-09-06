American killed in Portugal ‘Elevador da Glória funicular’ derailment identified 

(Background) Flowers and a red-hearted balloon (R) in tribute to the victims are pictured the day after the Gloria funicular railway accident in Lisbon on September 4, 2025. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) | (Square) (Photo via: Heather Hall/Facebook)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:40 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

A South Carolina woman has been identified as the American among the 16 dead after a tram derailed and slammed into a building in Portugal.

Heather Hall, a College of Charleston educator, was in Portugal to present at a conference on Wednesday when she boarded the famed Glória Funicular, and tragedy struck.

Fran Welch, the Dean of the School of Education, confirmed Hall’s death.

Hall, a first-generation college student, earned a Bachelor of Science and a Distance Education certificate at the College of Charleston before earning her master’s degree at The Citadel. She taught courses in the Department of Teacher Education.

She obtained her doctorate in education from the University of South Carolina, according to her biography on the school’s website.

Hall returned to her alma mater, focusing on literacy and special education at the Charleston school.

Family members remembered Hall as a trailblazer for special education in the Charleston County School District, where she worked for over twenty years.

“Heather Lynn Hall, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, educator, and advocate, passed away doing what she did best — living life fully, boldly, and with a heart wide open to the world,” her family said. “Heather grew up in a home overflowing with unconditional love. That love expanded outward, reaching every corner of her life. She didn’t just have friends — she had soul-deep connections with people who felt truly seen and cherished by her. To know Heather was to be known and loved in return.” “Above all else, Heather’s most cherished role was that of being a mother to two amazing children,” her family continued. “She believed in them with all her heart and wanted nothing more than for them to live their lives fully — finding their purpose, trusting themselves, and being open to joy, adventure, and the wild, wonderful possibility of life” “May we honor her by living as she did—with curiosity, compassion, and open hearts,” they added.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released a statement regarding Hall’s death on Friday.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Professor Heather Hall from @CofC. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time. Professor Hall’s dedication to education and her contributions to our community will be remembered,” Scott wrote on X.

Hall was among 16 people killed—the only American—in the crash of the famous cable-pulled tram, Glória Funicular, which came off its tracks and collided with a building.

Officials confirmed that the fatalities included five Portuguese nationals and tourists from Canada, South Korea, France, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

The tragedy also left 18 others injured, including a three-year-old child, prompting the Portuguese government to declare a day of national mourning on Thursday.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the mechanical failure of the Glória Funicular, while local media have raised concerns regarding recent maintenance schedules.

