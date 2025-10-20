Amazon Web Service outage prompts widespread outages for online services across the globe

Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2023, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services, at The Venetian Las Vegas on November 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Noah Berger/Getty Images for Amazon Web Services)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:25 PM – Monday, October 20, 2025

Amazon’s cloud computing service experienced a major outage on Monday, causing several major online services to “go dark,” including major airliners, government websites, streaming platforms, publishers, and video games.

The cloud hosting service provides essential computing infrastructure for large organizations and businesses, prompting them to go offline after around 3 a.m. due to an issue with its core database.

The outage affected airliners like United Airlines and Delta, causing delays after the outage.

The web service also disrupted access for individuals trying to sign in to their Medicare accounts, as well as for users of T-Mobile, Starbucks, McDonald’s, and other services.

“The root cause is an underlying internal subsystem responsible for monitoring the health of our network load balancers,” the company stated.

Hours after the outage affected users, the underlying issue was “fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced in an update.

“Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution.”

The AWS malfunction represented the first major internet outage since the CrowdStrike malfunction last year, which affected everything from airports to hospitals and banks.

Speaking to the Associated Press, cybersecurity expert Mike Chapple said that users can expect a “slow and bumpy recovery process.”

“It’s similar to what happens after a large-scale power outage: While a city’s power is coming back online, neighborhoos may see intermittent glitches as crews finish the repairs,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!