Alyssa Milano mocked for trading in Tesla for Nazi-founded Volkswagen

Alyssa Milano attends Michael Rubin’s MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:44 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

Far left actress Alyssa Milano is facing a flood of criticism after trying to explain why she traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen electric vehicle.

Outspoken actress and political activist Alyssa Milano constantly tries to drop some knowledge, but this time it didn’t go well. In a tweet over the weekend, Milano was mocked by thousands after announcing she gave back her Tesla and bought a Volkswagen EV instead.

Twitter users were quick to clap back, pointing out Volkswagen’s early ties to the Nazi party.

Conservative comedians, The Hodge Twins, were one of the first the first to weigh in. They replied to her post and tweeted back.

Their response prompted a simple double-emoji response from Twitter CEO and Tesla CEO himself, Elon Musk.

Critics wasted no time and schooled Milano. On Twitter, country singer John Rich attached a link to history.com teaching her that back in 1937, Volkswagen was created when the Nazi-controlled German government formed the state-owned car-maker.

The Sorry Not Sorry Podcast host and political activist is known to express her views, including her pro-choice stance.

“History tells us this was never about abortion, centuries of men telling women what we can and can’t do with our bodies,” Milano said.

However, following her recent tweet, users believe that the actress should study history herself instead of trying to teach it.

Milano quickly defended herself and re-tweeted the producer of her podcast.

Then, an old tweet re-emerged in which Milano called Musk a genius.

Finally, as her post continued to circulate, fellow actress Alana Stewart posed a simple question.