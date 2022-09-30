Alleged Waukesha parade attacker to represent himself at trial

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:57 PM PT – Friday September 30, 2022
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the alleged attacker of the Waukesha Christmas parade will be allowed to represent himself at trial.
Darrell Brooks is facing 77-charges and life in prison if convicted. Brooks allegedly plowed his vehicle into a parade where he allegedly killed six and injured over 60 others in 2021.
His trial is set for October 3rd. Brooks will now be able to question witnesses himself.
Judge Jennifer Dorow’s ruling came after numerous outbursts and interruptions from Brooks during the motion hearings. The judge said that while Brooks is ‘deliberately disruptive,’ he has “the minimal competency necessary to conduct his own defense.”