Alleged Waukesha parade attacker to represent himself at trial

Darrell Brooks (L) appears at Waukesha County Court on November 23, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Brooks is charged with killing five people and injuring nearly 50 after driving through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on November 21. (Photo by Mark Hoffman-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:57 PM PT – Friday September 30, 2022

A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the alleged attacker of the Waukesha Christmas parade will be allowed to represent himself at trial.

Darrell Brooks is facing 77-charges and life in prison if convicted. Brooks allegedly plowed his vehicle into a parade where he allegedly killed six and injured over 60 others in 2021.

His trial is set for October 3rd. Brooks will now be able to question witnesses himself.

Judge Jennifer Dorow’s ruling came after numerous outbursts and interruptions from Brooks during the motion hearings. The judge said that while Brooks is ‘deliberately disruptive,’ he has “the minimal competency necessary to conduct his own defense.”