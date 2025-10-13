All living hostages cross into Israel after 738 days

Ziv Berman, one of the released Israeli hostages formerly held captive in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Hamas, gestures from the window of an Israeli CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter at Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on October 13, 2025. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Monday, October 13, 2025 – 3:33 AM: All living hostages held by Hamas have crossed into Israel.

Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, and Ariel Cunio have joined the first seven hostages released earlier in the day from Hamas captivity.

For the first time since 2014, Hamas is no longer holding any living hostages.

Later in the day, the terrorist group is set to return the remains of 28 deceased hostages who were taken on October 7, 2023.

Sunday, October 12, 2025 -11:42 PM: The first group of seven freed hostages are now back in Israel.

Advertisement

The Israeli military reported that the seven freed hostages have joined Israeli forces and are en route to Re’im field hospital, where they will be reunited with their families and receive an initial medical evaluation.

Sunday, October 12, 2025 – 10:33 PM: Seven hostages, who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023, have been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

According to reports, the first seven hostages released include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.

“Out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety,” the Red Cross announced that it will not release photos of the hostages during the transfer.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!