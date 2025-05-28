Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reaffirms call to abolish ICE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens during a mark up meeting with the House Committee on Energy and Commerce committee on Capitol Hill on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:31 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Democrat firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has continued her call for the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In a campaign email published Monday evening, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) emphasized the abolishment of the agency as several Democrats have been looking to distance themselves from that view as experts believe it’s hurting the political party.

She also went after critics who called her “extreme.”

“I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist,” an Ocasio-Cortez campaign email said Monday.

This comes after Ocasio-Cortez called for ICE to be disbanded during President Donald Trump’s first term and has recently posted videos on social media on how illegal migrants can avoid being detained by ICE.

According to recent polling, most voters rejected Ocasio-Cortez’s abolish ICE calls.

An Axios-Ipsos poll conducted in January revealed that almost seven in 10 Americans support deporting illegal migrants in the U.S.

James Carville, a Democrat strategist, said in March that former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election because former President Joe Biden followed too many far-left activists on immigration.

“Every person in history that has listened, not just to the far-left in the United States but anybody in the West, that pays attention to the far-left has lived to regret it,” Carville told Piers Morgan. “These people have never been right about a single thing. Nothing, and they keep running their mouths.”

Meanwhile, several Democrats have shifted their stance on immigration since the presidential election.

“The immigration groups have moved to a point where they say that they represent the voice of Latinos, and they don’t,” Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego told the New York Times in February. ” They’re not even close … Do not listen to immigration groups if they tell you that this is a representation of where Latinos are, because they are totally off.” “We need to secure the border [and] make sure that it is safe and strong,” House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told the Daily Caller News Foundation during his weekly press conference in April.

Trump’s executive order, the Laken Riley Act, which was his first piece of legislation created, received heavy support from Democrats, which includes Gallego, who co-sponsored the legislation in the Senate.

The executive order mandates that all illegal migrants accused, charged or convicted of criminal offenses will be detained.

Earlier this month, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) took a dig at Jeffries, claiming Ocasio-Cortez has more of an influence in the Democrat party than he does.

“House Democrat Minority Leader AOC is doubling down on their party’s most extreme, unhinged agenda, while the rest of her party is bending their knee to the radical wing,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement. “At this rate, the Democrat platform in 2026 will be a fever dream of defunding the police, wide open borders, and far-left hellscapes.”

