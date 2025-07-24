Alex Villanueva, Democrat-turned-Republican, announces he’s running for L.A. County Sheriff for second time

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) speaks about a task force targeting wage theft outside of the Hall of Justice on February 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:00 PM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has officially launched his campaign for the November 2026 sheriff’s election, aiming to reclaim the position he held from 2018 to 2022.

On Tuesday, Villanueva made the announcement in front of a banner that read: “Alex Villanueva, Help is on the Way.”

“The rumors are true; I’m running again for sheriff of Los Angeles County,” he stated. “I’ve walked this path before and I’m returning with broader experience, more clarity and a deeper commitment to the people who deserve better.” Advertisement

In an interview with One America News (OAN) anchor Stella Escobedo, he was asked to assess the shortcomings of current Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna in fulfilling the responsibilities of his office.

“Well, when he threw his own employees under the bus for his own political advantage, he basically destroyed any ability to recruit and retain employees and deputies on the department right now,” he said. “Now they have a massive staffing crisis. A quarter of the entire Sheriff’s Department is gone and they don’t want to come back and we need to turn that around.” “The only way you can do that around is change of leadership,” Villanueva continued. “That which means that Sheriff Looney has got to go and we got to get back to the business of recruiting and attracting the best and the brightest to become L.A. County deputy sheriffs.”

