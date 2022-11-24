Alaska’s Tshibaka appears to blame McConnell for loss to Murkowski

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka joins other Alaskan Republicans at a Get Out The Vote event hosted by the Alaska Republican Party on November 06, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

Alaska Senator Kelly Tshibaka blames Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for her loss to GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tshibaka said it is regrettable that McConnell (R-Calif.) spent millions of dollars in the race on deceptive ads to secure what he wanted.

She suggested that McConnell wanted a Senate minority that he could control, as opposed to a majority that he could not.

Tshibaka went on to say she is proud of the race and proud to have united Alaskans in their fight against the disastrous Biden administration.