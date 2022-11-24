Alaska’s Tshibaka appears to blame McConnell for loss to Murkowski

NCHORAGE, ALASKA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka joins other Alaskan Republicans at a Get Out The Vote event hosted by the Alaska Republican Party on November 06, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. The event, which was held at a local Baptist church, was also attended by candidates Nick Begich, Sarah Palin and Governor Mike Dunleavy. Early and absentee voting has begun in Alaska for the decisive midterm elections at churches, community centers, town halls and other locations until Election Day on November 8th. In one of the most closely watched contests in the state, Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be elected to the House of Representatives, is running against three candidates including Palin for Alaska's at large congressional district general election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

Alaska Senator Kelly Tshibaka blames Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for her loss to GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tshibaka said it is regrettable that McConnell (R-Calif.) spent millions of dollars in the race on deceptive ads to secure what he wanted.

She suggested that McConnell wanted a Senate minority that he could control, as opposed to a majority that he could not.

Tshibaka went on to say she is proud of the race and proud to have united Alaskans in their fight against the disastrous Biden administration.