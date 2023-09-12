Alabama Secretary Of State Appeals Redistricting Case to U.S. Supreme Court

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate attend a news conference about the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act at the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (WI-01) introduced the legislation earlier this week, touting it as “the most conservative election integrity bill to be considered in the House in the last 20 years.” (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

10:56 AM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

On Monday night, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen urged the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an emergency stay in a redistricting case over the state’s congressional map.

In the stay application to Justice Clarence Thomas, Allen argued “Alabama will suffer irreparable harm absent this Court’s intervention, and the balance of harms and the public interest warrant a stay.”

Allen’s request came shortly after a three-judge panel in Birmingham denied his motion earlier on Monday, to stay an order for a special master to submit three new redistricting maps for the 2024 election cycle by September 25th.

The Supreme Court had upheld a ruling in favor of Black voters from the federal court in June that affirmed the state’s 2021 congressional map, which likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

However, the three-judge panel rejected the GOP-led state’s congressional map last week and said the legislature did not follow that ruling, which ordered them to draw a second majority-Black district.

The judges expressed opposite findings from Allen, which also implemented a stay order that would not serve public interest.

After their ruling on Monday, the judges wrote: “We repeat that we are deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the Secretary readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires. And we are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but did not even nurture the ambition to provide that required remedy.” In his motion to Justice Thomas, Allen wrote without a stay that the state will have “to cede its sovereign redistricting power to a court that will intentionally segregate Alabamians based on race.”

