Alabama GOP Rep. Barry Moore announces run for Senate: ‘I’m not a RINO’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:30 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Alabama GOP Rep. Barry Moore has formally launched his campaign for the state’s Senate seat — soon to be vacated by GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville.

In his announcement video released on Tuesday, Moore (R-Ala.) highlighted his distinction as the first elected official in the nation to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential bid back in 2015.

“I didn’t wait to see which way the wind was blowing,” the lawmaker declared. “I stood with him from the very beginning, and I’ve stood with him every step of the way in Congress.” Advertisement

Tuberville (R-Ala.), a former Auburn University football coach who assumed office on January 3, 2021, stated that he is departing the chamber on January 3, 2027 to pursue a gubernatorial position in the state. In late May, he announced that he would run for governor of Alabama in 2026 — rather than seek reelection to the Senate.

Moore enters a 2026 Republican Senate primary field that already includes Alabama GOP Attorney General (AG) Steve Marshall.

Moore’s legislative actions have earned him high marks from conservative organizations. He holds a 95% lifetime rating from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and a 96% rating for 2024, indicating strong alignment with GOP principles. Moore’s legislative priorities emphasize fiscal responsibility, agricultural support, and veterans’ affairs, and he actively communicates with the public through his “The Moore You Know” column — where he discusses topics such as tax policy and government spending, which supporters argue reflect his commitment to transparency and public discourse.

Meanwhile, Tuberville’s decision to vacate the Senate seat also creates an opening that could pave the way for former Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.) to seek a political comeback. Last year, Moore and Carl faced off in a contentious race for a congressional seat reshaped by redistricting. Carl also hinted at a potential political move on the social media platform X, promising a “MAJOR announcement” scheduled for August 18th.

“This campaign isn’t about climbing some ladder or pleasing the establishment,” Moore said in his video announcement. “I’m not a RINO, and I’m sure not one of those MAGA pretenders suddenly coming to be conservative. I ain’t never been nothing but a Republican and I stand up for our values in Congress every day.”

Moore’s X biography describes him as a “U.S. Representative for #AL01” and includes the Bible-based message: “Do justly. Love mercy. Walk humbly. Micah 6:8.”

