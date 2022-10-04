Al Sharpton Claims Biden is Running Again in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the National Education Association on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The president urged supporters to vote in the upcoming midterm elections this November. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The chances of Joe Biden launching a re-election bid have grown.

According to NBC News, Biden told failed presidential candidate Al Sharpton “I’m going to do it again” during a private conversation at the White House.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that staffers at the White House and at the DNC are already working on setting up a Biden re-election campaign team.

However, it is believed that Democrat insiders are reluctant to support Biden’s potential second term. Some are reportingly floating around the names of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) as possible replacements.