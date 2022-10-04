Al Sharpton Claims Biden is Running Again in 2024

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:23 PM PT – Tuesday, October 4, 2022
The chances of Joe Biden launching a re-election bid have grown.
According to NBC News, Biden told failed presidential candidate Al Sharpton “I’m going to do it again” during a private conversation at the White House.
Meanwhile, reports have claimed that staffers at the White House and at the DNC are already working on setting up a Biden re-election campaign team.
However, it is believed that Democrat insiders are reluctant to support Biden’s potential second term. Some are reportingly floating around the names of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) as possible replacements.