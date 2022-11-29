Air Marshal Union expresses concerns after marshals reassigned to Southern Border

A US border patrol helicopter overflies the US-Mexico border fence as US President Donald Trump visits Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 5, 2019. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

November 29, 2022

The Head of an Air Marshals Union said that the Biden administration is risking ‘another 9/11’ type event by diverting marshals to work at the southern border.

When speaking to Fox News on Monday, Sonya Labosco called on the White House to stop taking air marshals out of the sky. The executive director of the Air Marshal National Council clearly noted that marshals were only able to be present on about 1% of flights this month.

Labosco pointed to a slew of recent incidents which could’ve be aided by the presence of a marshal, including a recent level-4 incident during which someone tried to access the cockpit of a commercial flight.

“There have been numerous incidents, a level 4 threat which means someone tried to breach a cockpit two days ago on a Southwest flight,” she stated. “So, the message is, Sir, please replace the air marshals on the border. Stop taking them out of the sky and let us do the job that we were trained to do. We have been decimated. We have been depleted. We’re on less than 1% of flights. These ground-based duties that they’re pulling us out of the sky to go to the border are just demolishing our chances at stopping another 9/11.”

Labosco also claimed that the President Joe Biden has not answered a letter she sent expressing concerns over flight safety risks.

The majority of Marshals were reassigned to the border by the Department of Homeland Security. Air marshals were previously on-board about 5% of American flights.