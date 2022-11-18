AG Garland announces special counsel for J6, Mar-a-Lago probes

Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division Kenneth Polite and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, right, listen, as Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Friday, November 18, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to see if former President Donald J. Trump should face charges stemming from ongoing Department of Justice investigations.

On Friday, Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the probes into Trump. That includes those related to the documents taken from the raid on Mar-a-Lago and the January 6th protest in Washington D.C.

Jack Smith began his prosecutorial career in 1994. He was an assistant District Attorney with the New York County District Attorney’s office.

Since 2018, he has served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague charged with investigating and adjudicating war crimes in Kosovo.

Garland also said Smith will be returning to the United States right away. This information comes as Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the investigations.