ADL pulls ‘Glossary of Extremism’ after backlash over including TPUSA, Christian identity: ‘The ADL hates Christians’

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks onstage at ADL’s Never Is Now at Javits Center on March 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Anti-Defamation League)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:39 AM – Wednesday, October 1, 2025

After a wave of right-wing backlash, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) removed its “Glossary of Extremism and Hate” due to listing of Turning Point USA and Christian identity as hate groups.

However, the group previously defined the seemingly vague term “Christian Identity” as a White supremacist religious ideology that emerged in the United States in the 20th century. The group stated that it grew out of a “fringe belief system called British Israelism,” which claims that White Europeans are the true descendants of the Biblical Israelites.

The ADL added that “Christian Identity” is not labeling Christianity itself as hateful.

Founded in 1913, the ADL is a prominent non-governmental organization whose “timeless mission is to stop the defamation of the Jewish people.” It works to “ensure a just and inclusive society for all.”

The website features a “glossary of extremism,” labeling groups as extremist or hateful in nature. Slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, was listed under the “Center of Extremism” label, claiming the group has ties to “a range of right-wing extremists and has generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists and some corners of the White supremacist alt-right.”

Advertisement

In a 2019 X post, the ADL claimed that Turning Point USA’s leadership was “appearing to defend Hitler’s nationalism.”

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk slammed the ADL’s classification of “Christian Identity” as being tied to “Extremism, Hate or Terrorism,” in an X post, writing: “The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is a hate group.”

Musk also responded to a separate post criticizing the ADL for labeling Turning Point USA a hate group, adding, “The ADL is a hate group,” which garnered 84,000 likes on X.

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) joined in on the condemnation of the ADL, pointing toward Turning Point USA’s designation.

“‘America First’ is not hate speech. Turning Point USA is not a hate group,” Luna wrote in an X post while tagging the ADL’s official X account. “The @ADL has some explaining to do. Seems to me like if they don’t agree with you, they will label you a ‘hate group.’”

Luna also issued a poll, asking if she should “attempt to subpoena the head of the ADL? It’s a funny thing when you read the House rules & Committee rules. You learn all this stuff.”

Luna’s poll received 11,618 votes, with 98.6% of respondents voting in the affirmative.

In response to the backlash, the ADL announced that it has “retired” its glossary of extremism.

“With over 1,000 entries written over many years, the ADL Glossary of Extremism has served as a source of high-level information on a wide range of topics for years,” the ADL announced in a Tuesday X post. “At the same time, an increasing number of entries in the Glossary were outdated. We also saw a number of entries intentionally misrepresented and misused. Moreover, our experts have continued to develop more comprehensive resources and innovative ways to provide information about antisemitism, extremism and hate.” “At ADL, we always are looking for how we can and should do things better. That’s why we are moving to retire the Glossary effectively immediately. This will allow ADL to explore new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively. It will keep us focused on ensuring we do what we do best: fighting antisemitism and hate in the most impactful ways possible,” the organization added.

The ADL did not include Antifa or Black Lives Matter (BLM) in the glossary of extremism.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!