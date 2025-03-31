Actress Meryl Streep Being Considered For ‘Aslan’ Character In Director Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Narnia Series

(L) C.S. Lewis classic “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” characters pose at a photocall for the opening of a garden based on the movie — statue of Aslan is shown. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/Getty Images) / (R) Meryl Streep speaks as she receives the Spirit of Ireland Award during the 2024 Irish Arts Center Gala at Pier 60 on November 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:27 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

Meryl Streep is allegedly being considered to play a major role in an upcoming “The Chronicles of Narnia” film series, but “Aslan,” the character Streep would be playing, has always been portrayed by a male actor — as the lion is supposed to be the “incarnation” of Jesus in the world of Narnia, according to author C.S. Lewis.

In Christian theology, incarnation refers to the belief that God, specifically the Son of God (Jesus), became human — taking on a human body and experiencing human life while remaining fully divine.

Streep would portray a central character in the series. “The Magician’s Nephew” will be the first movie in Netflix’s eagerly awaited “The Chronicles of Narnia” film series.

In terms of broadcast media, the only other woman to have taken on the role of Aslan was Ailsa Berk, a British dancer, actress, and puppeteer, who previously performed the puppetry for Aslan in a UK-produced 1988 mini series.

Nexus Point News was the first to break the story, and if the surfacing reports are true, then the Devil Wears Prada actress will indeed play the friendly talking lion — who famously serves as Narnia’s top guardian and a mentor to the human children.

The famous author of the series, who passed away on November 22nd, 1963, previously explained his thoughts on the “Aslan” character he created for his series.

“Supposing there really was a world like Narnia… and supposing Christ wanted to go into that world and save it (as He did ours) what might have happened?” C.S. Lewis stated in a letter, dated March 5th, 1961 — reported by CBN. “The stories are my answer. Since Narnia is a world of talking beasts, I thought he would become a talking beast there as he became a man here. I pictured him becoming a lion there because a) the lion is supposed to be the king of beasts; b) Christ is called ‘the lion of Judah’ in the Bible,” he continued.

“Aslan” is also a Turkish word that means “lion.”

In the 1950s, Lewis, a prominent Oxford professor at the time, wrote the series. Having been an atheist from childhood, he became a Christian at the age of 33 and spent the majority of his remaining years writing.

Meanwhile, many fans had hoped for actor Liam Neeson to return as the lion’s voice, but he reportedly wasn’t even considered — a huge let down for Neeson fans everywhere.

Conservative social media users on X have argued that the move to consider Streep for the Aslan role was both devious and purposeful, going against what Lewis stood for as a Christian.

Additionally, others have argued that the move was meant to offend Christians who feel that it is important for the “Jesus-like” character to be portrayed as masculine — which is Biblically accurate.

The films, written and to be directed by Greta Gerwig, will adapt the sixth novel in the series “The Magician’s Nephew,” which chronologically takes place first in the series.

The novel is about the origin of Narnia and it is centered on “Digory Kirke” and “Polly Plummer,” who discover the magical world through Digory’s uncle’s magic.

The role of Digory’s uncle, Andrew, is currently being considered for British actor Daniel Craig, as reported by Deadline in March 2025. The novel also introduces Jadis, who goes on to become the White Witch, a role which could go to singer Charli XCX — reported by Deadline earlier this month as well.

In 2018, Netflix announced that it would produce a new series and a film project based on Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” series — bringing Gerwig on board in 2020 to help adapt and direct.

The film will reportedly start shooting sometime this year in 2025, with a theatrical release on Thanksgiving Day in 2026, followed by a release on Netflix in December 2026.

