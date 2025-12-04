Actress Halle Berry condemns Gov. Newsom’s vetoes, says he’s unfit for presidency

(L) Founder of Respin, filmmaker and advocate Halle Berry speaks onstage on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (Background) (L-R) Andrew Ross Sorkin and Governor of California Gavin Newsom speak onstage on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

At the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Halle Berry unleashed a now-viral verbal takedown of Governor Gavin Newsom, declaring she has “zero f–ks left to give” after the California Democrat twice vetoed menopause-care legislation — and warning that his dismissal of “midlife” women should end his presidential hopes.

Berry, 58, called out Newsom for vetoing a bill, not once, but two separate times, that she had supported. The bill required health plans to cover menopause evaluations and treatments. She emphasized that Newsom’s actions showed that he had “overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife,” and that he should not be our next president.

The well-known actress is the founder of a menopause care company called Respin Health.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” the 58-year-old movie star told the crowd. “But that’s okay, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and with the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.” Advertisement

The crowd soon gasped at Berry’s remarks, as Newsom was scheduled to speak right after her speech concluded. Nonetheless, when Newsom appeared later in the broadcast, he sidestepped any direct response to her remarks during his segment.

The bill that Berry referenced is the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-life Women’s Health Act, which aimed to boost research, grants, and education for menopause. It would authorize $275 million over five years to increase menopause education for both doctors and the public.

“In 2025 there is a lot to still be talked about and discovered and uncovered, especially if you are a woman who is navigating midlife and thoughtfully considering your longevity, because in 2025, I, Halle Berry, and women of my age are simply devalued in this country,” she pointed out later in her speech.

Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, later stated that the California governor only vetoed the menopause bill since it would increase “already skyrocketing” health care costs.

“The governor has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue,” Gardon said. “He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get. “He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid.”

In the 2028 Democratic presidential primary race, Newsom holds a slim national lead in most polls, edging out former Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly 2 percentage points, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lagging in third at 9.4%. However, polling remains fluid and contradictory — as some surveys show Harris narrowly ahead of Newsom.

“Last year, I vetoed a substantially similar bill, stating that it would limit the ability of health plans to engage in practices that have been shown to ensure appropriate care while limiting unnecessary costs. That is still the case with this bill – despite my call for a more tailored solution. This bill’s expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on UM, is too far-reaching.” Newsom explains.

Following the response by Newsom’s spokesperson, Berry pushed back firmly, arguing that insurance premiums would see only marginal increases — if any — at all, dismissing concerns about significant cost hikes as overstated.

“I need every woman in this country to fight with me,” Berry said. “But the truth is, the fight isn’t just for us women. We need men too. We need all of the leaders, every single one of you in this room – this fight needs you. We need you to stay curious. We need you to ask questions. We need you to care even when the topic feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”

