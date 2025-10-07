Actress Cheryl Hines calls Kennedy family rift ‘Disappointing,’ speaks out on public attacks against husband RFK Jr.

Photo screenshots captured of CBS Morning Plus live feed — featuring Cheryl Hines.

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:15 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Actress Cheryl Hines is breaking her silence about the widening rift within the Kennedy family, calling it “disappointing” to see her husband, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at odds with his famous Democrat relatives.

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Hines expressed that she was stunned by the public criticism aimed at her husband from members of the Kennedy clan, a family that has been associated with entrenched privilege and out-of-touch political elitism — according to critics.

“It’s disappointing, honestly,” Hines said. “I always thought the Kennedy family, one of their virtues was that ‘family came first.’ So it’s hard to watch when people attack each other publicly.”

Hines revealed that even Ethel Kennedy, her husband’s 96-year-old mother, was surprised to learn that some of her children had publicly denounced her son’s political positions and presidential campaign.

“When Bobby told his mom that some of the siblings were opposing his campaign, she was very surprised,” Hines said. “That was a hard moment.” Advertisement

The division stems largely from RFK Jr.’s political evolution. Initially launching his 2024 presidential campaign as a Democrat, Kennedy later ran as an Independent, drawing both attention and criticism for his thoughts on vaccines, specifically mRNA vaccines, and unapologetic critiques of government health policy — positions that clashed with much of his family.

Several members of the Kennedy family, including Caroline Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Rory Kennedy, and Joseph Kennedy II, have since publicly distanced themselves from him. Ahead of his confirmation hearings for Health and Human Services Secretary earlier this year, the group released a joint statement calling their relative’s views “perilous for our country.”

Additionally, Caroline Kennedy went even further, going as far as to describe her cousin as a “predator” and “hypocrite” in a “private” letter to senators that was later obtained by the press.

Hines, best known for her role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” television series, said navigating political life and family turmoil has been emotionally taxing 24/7. She acknowledged losing some friends in Hollywood over her husband’s political views, but noted that she remains steadfast in her support of him and the administration.

“It’s not easy being married to someone so polarizing,” she admitted. “But I know his heart. I know what he stands for, and I love him.”

The actress also expressed ongoing concern about Kennedy’s safety, recalling her fears during his presidential run that he could face the same fate as his father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, President John F. Kennedy, who were both assassinated while in public office.

“I was very worried he would be shot, just like his father and uncle,” she added, reminding the host that her husband initially lacked Secret Service protection during his campaign, being denied by former President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

While Hines adding that she never expected to become a political spouse, she emphasized that she has no regrets about supporting her husband through any controversy.

“Politics exposes you in ways you can’t prepare for,” she added. “But what’s most painful is seeing family turn against each other in public. That’s not who they were supposed to be.”

Despite the deep divisions, Hines also suggested that she still hopes reconciliation is possible, hinting that “love runs deep in that family, no matter what’s said.”

“I’m definitely the one that has all the feelings and he’s the one that wants to talk about the facts and the studies, and so sometimes we really have a hard time communicating,” Hines continued. “Bobby and I, we’re able to disagree on things. I mean, sometimes we have heated discussions, but we always come back around to, ‘I hear what you’re saying.'”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!