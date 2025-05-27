Actor Zachary Levi claims his Trump support led to Hollywood blacklisting

Zachary Levi attends Lionsgate’s “The Unbreakable Boy” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on February 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

1:26 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Actor Zachary Levi, known for starring in the ‘Shazam’ superhero movie, has said he is viewed as an outsider due to his support for President Donald Trump.

Levi claimed that he is being blacklisted from projects due to his support for the 47th president.

“I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know,” he said during an interview with Variety. Advertisement “They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”

Before the 2024 presidential election, the actor faced public criticism for publicly endorsing the current commander-in-chief.

However, Levi did state that he still has allies in the industry.

“While there are some people who might prefer not to work with me anymore, there’s a lot of people on that side of the political spectrum who are even more inclined to hire me and to want to do business with me because I need some people who voted another way.” “They see that what I did was at great risk. And they were like, ‘You know what? I give you a lot of props for that because that’s not an easy thing to do.’ And I go, ‘I appreciate that,’” he said. “I was not a fan of Trump’s Trumpiness. I didn’t like a lot of these personal things, the ways that he carries himself a lot of the time. I understand people’s aversion,” he told the outlet. “Do I think the whole package is somehow perfect? No. In fact, most people who voted for Donald Trump recognize a lot of the imperfections in all of it. Nobody was saying, ‘This is the Orange Messiah.’”

The actor also told Variety that more people in Hollywood “secretly” voted for Trump than most people would assume.

“I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took. And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’ “And I would tell them, ‘Listen, you’re on your journey. I’m on my journey. You’ve got to keep trusting God. And if you feel compelled to step out in that way, then do it boldly and know that you’re going to be OK. And if you don’t feel that conviction yet, then don’t. It’s all good,’” he said.

In an Instagram video posted in October, Levi discussed “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that Hollywood is a “right-leaning town” where “very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican.”

However, Levi was critical of Goldberg, claiming that she was only able to name actors Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid at the time as examples when there are thousands working in Hollywood, according to Levi.

Additionally, he noted that actors will only come out as conservative “at a certain level of your career to get away with it.” “And what that means is there’s plenty — and by the way, they have sent me lots of messages — plenty of people in my industry in Hollywood that are terrified to publicly say that they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way,” Levi said at the time. “That’s why you don’t see them. That’s why they’re not very prevalent or prominent because they know that there’s ramifications for this kind of s—.” “So anyway, my cry to all of you out there, you closeted conservatives, closeted Trump voters, y’all, it’s now or never, you know what I mean?” Levi said. “Do whatever you feel like you need to do. If you need to come out publicly and say it, if you feel like you still can’t, then don’t. I would never pressure you to do that, but know that if what you’re afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that’s not going to exist very soon, then don’t let that hold you back.”

Last September, Levi endorsed the 47th president during an event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

“In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi said. “But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we’re here to stop that.”

