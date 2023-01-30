Actor Zachary Levi attacked online for suggesting Pfizer is ‘danger to the world’

Actor Zachary Levi speaks during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:58 PM PT – Monday, January 30, 2023

Shazam actor Zachary Levi is finding out who his true fans after he was berated online for being skeptical of the biomedical company Pfizer.

On Saturday, Levi said that he hardcore agreed with a user’s post asking “do you agree or not… That Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

Outrage soon ensued. Many users said that due to his comment, they wouldn’t be buying tickets to any his films.

While Levi did receive some support, he tried to clarify that he believed Pfizer was a danger because of issues like their fraudulent marketing settlement in 2009.

His comment comes days after Project Veritas released an undercover video where one of Pfizer’s top officials discussed the company potentially mutating the COVID-19 virus.