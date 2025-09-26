Actor Tim Allen says he was inspired by Erika Kirk to forgive the man who killed his father

(Background) Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, Charlie Kirk. at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) / (L-Top) Tim Allen attends the 2025 Disney Upfront on May 13, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:20 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025

Actor Tim Allen expressed on social media that Erika Kirk’s memorial speech for her slain husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, “deeply affected” him emotionally — moving him to forgive his father’s killer.

Allen is known for his work in television and film, including his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the TV show “Home Improvement,” Scott Calvin in the movie “The Santa Claus,” and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the movie “Toy Story.”

On Thursday, the actor posted his response to Charlie Kirk’s widow’s heart-wrenching eulogy.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all,” he posted on X.

In 1964, Allen’s father was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver when Allen was only 11-years-old.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was assassinated by a gunman at the first stop of his organization’s “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University at the age of 31. Following his tragic death, Erika was elected to assume his role as CEO.

At Charlie’s memorial service on Sunday, Erika, who is openly Christian, publicly forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing her husband.

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West,” Erika explained. “The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate. Charlie wanted to help them.”

Erika emphasized that Charlie “wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.”

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they [do] not know what they do,’” the widowed mother of two recounted, referencing the Bible verse Luke 23:34. “That man, that young man,” Erika continued, “I forgive him.” After a teary standing ovation, she added: “I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

